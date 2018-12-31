No power to run pump, MP farmer falls at Collector's feet

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): A helpless farmer from Madhya Pradesh broke down and fell at the feet of a District Collector here, seeking her intervention for the installation of a new transformer in his village.

The video that went viral on December 28 shows the wailing farmer, Ajit Jatav falling at the feet of Collector Anugrah P and a policeman.

"Madam, please listen to me," said Jatav, while holding a clump of his destroyed crop. The Collector apparently ignores him and the policeman escorts her to a vehicle.

Later, a leader is shown informing the Collector about the shortage of irrigation water. The farmer again re-appears in the picture and apprises her of his problem. The collector, in turn, assured him that she would look into his issue. Later, a transformer was provided to him. According to reports, Jatav had paid Rs 40,000 in August last year to run a high-power pump to irrigate his crops. He told the district administration that he completed all the necessary paperwork, but the authorities allegedly did not pay heed to his request. AK Chauhan, Upper Collector later, said: "The farmer requested the Collector for transformer connection on December 28. She (Anugrah) ordered me to attend to his request and take action." "The scheme under which he requested for connection assures resolution within six months, but his problem was resolved in three months, on December 30," said Chauhan. (ANI)