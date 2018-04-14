No problem in alliance with PDP: Ram Madhav

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party In-Charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav refuted the reports of strain in the alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said there is no problem in the alliance and the party is talking to state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

"There is no trouble in the alliance as such, we are in touch with Mehbooba Mufti Ji, she is of the view that on the ministers issue (Lal Singh and PC Ganga) BJP should take a stand. The Prime Minister also advised us to take appropriate action to send a right message to people," he said.

On April 13, Prime Minister Modi said that such incident is "shameful and cannot be part of a civilised society." Addressing the gathering during Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial inauguration ceremony here, the Prime Minister assured that justice will be served to the daughters of the country. "Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it," the Prime Minister said. He further assured the countrymen that no culprit will be spared and complete justice will be done in both the cases. BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh have tendered their resignations from the state cabinet posts. The ministers have submitted their resignation to the president of the party's state unit, Sat Sharma. An eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January. The victim belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. A special team of the Jammu and Kashmir crime branch has made a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence against eight accused. (ANI)