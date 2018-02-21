No proof of 'assault', AAP being hounded: Sanjay Singh

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday refuted the 'mahandling' allegation levelled by the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and said that there was no proof to back his accusation.

Speaking to media, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "Number of false allegations have been levelled against us."

He further said that AAP is being hounded and added, "Delhi Chief Secretary says he was beaten by AAP MLAs. There is no proof that he was beaten."

On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary lodged a police complaint and alleged that he was manhandled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by AAP lawmakers.

The Delhi Police has arrested two AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the matter till now. "MLA Prakash Jarwal has been arrested. In the initial stage of the investigation, we don't plan to question Arvind Kejriwal. We spoke to Chief Minister advisor VK Jain since he was present when the incident took place," Additional DCP, North, Harendra Singh told ANI. The Chief Secretary said that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister. (ANI)