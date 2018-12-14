No proof of Kamal Nath's involvement in 1984: Capt. Amarinder

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Claiming that Kamal Nath's reference in Justice Nanawati Commission report is not a proof of his involvement in 1984 riots, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday came down heavily on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for politicising the sensitive issue.

Kamal Nath has been selected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister after the Congress dethroned the BJP in the state in the just ended Assembly elections.

The issue was raised by SAD legislator Bikram Singh Majithia by bringing a call attention motion in the state assembly on Friday.

Intervening during the same, Captain Amarinder Singh said the law was taking its due course as far as allegations against the former union minister were concerned. Citing that Nath was a central minister for over 10 years even after the allegation surfaced, Singh asserted that a mere reference about the senior Congress leader in the Justice Nanavati Commission report could not be construed as his involvement in the case. "The law alone could decide the role of any individual. Nobody should exploit this sensitive issue of the 1984 riots for their political ends," he remarked. Punjab Chief Minister also displayed pictures of Parkash Singh Badal presenting a bouquet to Kamal Nath and Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Parminder Singh Dhindsa attending a meeting with the former union minister to highlight the fact that the Akali leaders were just trying to politicise the issue for their "petty vested interests". (ANI)