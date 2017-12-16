No question of me contesting from Rae Bareli: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the sidelines of her brother Rahul Gandhi's takeover today as Congress president said that her mother Sonia Gandhi would contest the next national election from her constituency Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no question of me contesting from Rae Bareli, my mother will be contesting," Vadra was quoted as saying to NDTV, responding to speculation that she would debut in politics by contesting the 2019 national election from Rae Bareli, the constituency her mother has represented since 2004.

"My mother is the strongest woman I have seen," she added, her husband Robert Vadra by her side. Sonia's comment on retiring intensified talk about the formal political plunge of her daughter, who is seen to bear an uncanny likeness to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Sonia's comment on retiring intensified talk about the formal political plunge of her daughter, who is seen to bear an uncanny likeness to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.