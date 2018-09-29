No question of PDP, NC merger: Altaf Bukhari

Senior leader of People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former minister Altaf Bukhari on Saturday clarified that there was no question of merger of his party and the National Conference (NC) but for formation of a coalition government.

The clarification comes a day after Bukhari opined that the PDP and NC must come together to defend Article 35 A of the Constitution, which, he claimed, was misrepresented.

"My Yesterday's remark was in reply to a question about my reaction to the civil society's suggestion that PDP and National Conference should join hands, form the government and defend article 35A together. There is no question of a merger of parties. It is only about joining hands to form the government," he told ANI.

"I am not the party's authorised representative to speak on it. As an inhabitant of the state and as an elected representative, I say it is a welcome step. If the interest of the state can be met by joining hands between the two regional forces, I would definitely use my influence also," he further noted. The NC and the PDP have boycotted the upcoming local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir over lack of clarity in the Centre's stance on Article 35A, which is meant to secure all permanent residents of the State and accord special rights and privileges in public sector jobs, acquisition of property in the state, and other public aid and welfare. (ANI)