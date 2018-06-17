No rain in Delhi till next week: IMD

[India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi will not get any respite from the soaring temperatures till next week, India Meteorological Department has forecasted.

"There's no chance of revival of monsoon in next five to six days. Rainfall will be less than normal. We'll have to wait for a week for further advancement of monsoon. There has been thunderstorm activity in North-West India, it'll continue for 1-2 days," an IMD official, Charan Singh, told ANI.

Delhi and adjoining areas may experience sparse rainfall in the next 24 hours.

However, IMD said rainfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and northern parts of Punjab and Haryana. "Delhi NCR will not experience much activity. In next 24 hours, there can be only sparse rainfall. North Punjab, north Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand will experience rainfall for next two days," Singh added. On Saturday, the IMD issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with rain and squally winds in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. (ANI)