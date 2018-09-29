No relief on fuel prices hike

[India], Sep 29 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across India as the fuel prices entered new record height on Saturday.

While petrol has touched Rs 83.40 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre, diesel too is being sold at a historic high of Rs 74.63 (increase by Rs 0.21) per litre in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol is up by Rs 0.22 to be retailed at Rs 90.75 in Mumbai, while diesel is being capped at Rs 79.23 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre.

On Friday, the petrol was being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai. A litre of petrol and diesel was sold at Rs.83.22 and Rs.74.42, respectively in the national capital yesterday.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products. As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee. (ANI)