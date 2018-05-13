No reservation means no rights: Savitri B. Phule

[India], May 13 (ANI) : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday said that everyone should work to save the democracy and the rights of individuals.

The Dalit MP said, "Sometimes Supreme Court says that they will clear reservation and give everyone equal right. They also say that they will protect the constitution."

She also added that if reservation is scrapped from the system, then the rights of people will be in danger.

Earlier, she also said that Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a 'maha purush' who had contributed to country's independence.(ANI)