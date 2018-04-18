No respite as more showers in offing for West Bengal

[India] Apr 18(ANI): After heavy winds lashed Kolkata on Tuesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today advised fishermen to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

Moderate rainfall is also expected later today.

Eight people were killed and several others got injured after strong winds of up to 98 km per hour hit Kolkata and its adjoining areas on early Wednesday morning.

Reportedly eight people died in Kolkata and Howrah .

Metro and train services have also been disrupted.

Departure and arrival of some flights have also been delayed because of the storm. (ANI)