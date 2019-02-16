No respite from polluted air as Delhi's AQI continues to deteriorate

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate on Saturday, with fog adding to the woes of locals in the region.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air pollution level was recorded in the 'poor' category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 225 till 9:00 am in the morning.

The level of PM 2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 206 and the PM 10 level was at 210, both in the 'poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to data published by SAFAR.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. Moreover, rail services were disrupted in the region as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital and its surrounding regions. According to the Indian Railways, as many as 13 trains coming towards Delhi are running late due to low visibility on the railway tracks. Today, the minimum temperature would be around 11 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be 22 degree Celsius. According to Skymet Weather, Sunday be partly cloudy while light rain is expected on Monday in the national capital. (ANI)