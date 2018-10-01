'No Rhetorics' a possible title for autobiography: CJI Dipak Misra

[India], Oct 01 (ANI): "No Rhetorics - that would be the title I will choose, if I write an autobiography," outgoing Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said on Monday while delivering his farewell address at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Opining that truth has no colour, the 45th Chief Justice of India said, "I do not judge people by history, I judge people by their activities and perspectives. Truth has no colour; it is not as it is made to appear."

Overwhelmed by the response of his colleagues present in the event, CJI Misra said, "Today, I am compelled to believe that many good things that have been said about me are not out of courtesy, but because of genuine love. I shall cherish it forever."

He added, "Young members of the Bar enlighten our vision. I am of the view that while the experience of Bar is to be respected, the wisdom of youth also needs to be appreciated. I respect senior members and fondly respond to junior members. Today, young lawyers are assets and they have the potentiality to develop jurisprudence in new areas of legislation as law and jurisprudence cannot be static." Lauding the judges for making the Indian judiciary one of the most robust institutions in the world, the outgoing Chief Justice stated that lawyers have an immensely responsible role to play. "Justice must have a human face and human approach. There are barriers that may attempt to divide us, but the golden thread of humanity binds us. When the Supreme Court Bar Association connects a judge with ground reality, it is a strong bridge. It does not mean that judges are not aware of reality, but I am talking of the bridge needed to connect," he stated. CJI Misra stressed that empathising with the grievance of the common man implies delivering justice with equity. "All cases are equally important to us. Tears are tears, whether of the rich or the poor. When a debate is lost, scandal becomes the tool of the loser. Empathising with the grievance of the common man is delivering justice with equity." "I respect the Bar from the core of my heart. I don't depart with goodbye; I will say we will meet again," he concluded. On his last working day, CJI Misra convened a court session with his successor Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Justice AM Khanwilkar. Chief Justice of India-designate Ranjan Gogoi, who will take over the reins on October 3, was among the Supreme Court judges present at the event. The event was also attended by Attorney General of India KK Venugopal and other senior advocates. In the last two weeks, CJI Misra had delivered a series of key verdicts, including Aadhaar, live streaming of court proceedings, decriminalising adultery and decriminalising homosexuality. On the flip side, the CJI also faced criticism from his colleagues. In an unprecedented move and a first in independent India's history, four Supreme Court judges on January 12 criticised Chief Justice Misra, saying that events in the apex court had left them with no choice but to address their concerns before the nation. Justice J Chelameshwar, who spoke on behalf of the four judges, categorically said the administration of the nation's top court was not in order. (ANI)