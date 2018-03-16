No rift between BJP, PDP: Ram Madhav

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): The speculations of a rift between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are not true, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Friday.

His statement comes after the removal of Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu fuelled the speculation that there is a rift between the alliance in the state.

"There is no rift between the BJP and the PDP. Removal of Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu from the Cabinet is PDP's internal issue and we have nothing to do with it," Madhav said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP removed Drabu from the cabinet over his controversial remark that Kashmir issue was not a political one. Drabu, one of the architects of the PDP-BJP alliance in the state, was in 2015 made finance minister by then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed when the alliance came to power. (ANI)