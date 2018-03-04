No riot after BJP came to power in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that not a 'single riot' took place in the state after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power.

Addressing a gathering at Allahabad's Pritam Nagar, Adityanath also thanked the Muslim community for shifting the timing of Friday Namaaz, in the wake of Holi on his request.

"There has not been a single riot in the state in last 11 months," Yogi said.

"People celebrated Holi recently. I told authorities that Holi comes only once a year and appealed to the Muslim brothers to shift Friday Namaaz hours. I thank them that they made this possible," he said.

Further hitting at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said that it was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power a person belonging to Dalit community was made the President of the country. "A dalit was made the President of the country and this was only made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not by the BSP, SP or Congress," he said. However, one person was killed and two others were injured after clashes broke out between two groups in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh following an unauthorised bike rally, organised to mark the Republic Day.