No rules changed for railway job aspirants, says Fadnavis

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed that no rules have been changed for railway job aspirants, adding that 20 percent seats are reserved for apprentices but they are demanding more.

Fadnavis's statement comes after the agitated railway job aspirants staged a rail blockade in Mumbai demanding job in railway sector. However, the strike has been called off now.

"We have been in continuous touch with officials. No rules have changed for job aspirants, 20 percent seats are reserved for apprentices but they are demanding more," Fadnavis told ANI.

"Lathi-charge was done after agitators started pelting stones over the issue. Also no one was injured in this incident," Fadnavis added. Earlier in the day, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal assured that a discussion will be held in this regard. Demanding jobs in railway sector, the students of the All India Act Apprentice Association earlier today staged a protest on the railway tracks between Matunga and Dadar station in Mumbai, hampering the rail services for hours. (ANI)