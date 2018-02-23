No scissors for inauguration leaves Murli Manohar Joshi furious

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Dr Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday scolded official after he was not given a pair of scissors for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city.

In the concerned video, an agitated Joshi can be seen snatching away the ribbon from the poll and yelling at the senior officer present at the scene for the inauguration ceremony.

He can be heard saying, "It's all done now. Is this the way? Is this how things work. I've done it now. No scissors required now."

Soon after saying this to the official, Joshi is seen leaving the scene. Joshi was invited for an inauguration of a solar light panel in Kanpur Collectorate. (ANI)