No sex, meat, bad company: AYUSH ministry advice for pregnant women

New Delhi: The Ministry of AYUSH has a prescription for pregnant women in India who want to have healthy babies. No sex, meat or bad company.

The booklet called Mother and Child Care which was released by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, in the run up to International Day for Yoga on June 21 advises pregnant woman should avoid intercourse, anger, meat, bad company and have only good thoughts.

The ministry also said that pregnant women should focus on spiritual thoughts, hang good and beautiful pictures in their rooms to have a healthy baby.

The recommendations have been put together in a booklet by the government-funded Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy. The booklet called Mother and Child Care was released by minister of state for Ayush Shripad Naik in the run-up to International Day for Yoga on June 21. The Ministry of AYUSH was formed on 9th November 2014 to ensure the optimal development and propagation of AYUSH systems of health care.