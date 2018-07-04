No shortage of coal or electricity in Delhi: Piyush Goyal

[India], July 4 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday ruled out Aam Aadmi Party's coal stock crisis at Delhi-based thermal power plants and urged the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to focus on strengthening distribution infrastructure to meet electricity demand for future.

"There is no shortage of coal or electricity in Delhi. State government should focus on strengthening distribution infrastructure and implement plans to meet demands of future, or else the situation will stay the same for the forthcoming governments too," Goyal said at an event here.

This comes after Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain in a letter to Centre last week said few thermal power plants in city have been facing an "acute coal shortage" for many days. He said that Delhi was staring at a power blackout due to less availability coal stockpiles at power plants in the city. (ANI)