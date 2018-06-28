No shortage of rakes: Railway officials

Indian Railway officials on Thursday clarified that rakes of coal in Delhi are not a problem and there is no shortage of the same.

Quoting a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the officials said that the supply of rakes was well in balance with the requirement in the plants supplying power to the national capital.

The total of average daily requirements in the plants is equal to the receipt coming at 11.5 rakes in the month of June 2018.

The officials also added that close coordination is being maintained with the Coal Ministry, Power Ministry, Coal India Limited (CIL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and other power utilities to ensure adequate availability of coal in power plants.

The statement came after Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain wrote a letter to Union Power Minister RK Singh claiming that there is a shortage of coal supply to power plants at Dadri, Jhajjar and Badarpur. In the letter addressed to the Union Power Minister, Jain had cited non-availability of transportation rakes with Indian railways as the reason for the shortage. Jain, in that letter, had also urged Singh to take up the matter with the Railway Ministry to avoid load-shedding.

