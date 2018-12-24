No shortage of urea, says Centre

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Proactive measures are being taken to ensure an adequate supply of urea to all states during Rabi season 2018-19, said the Central government on Monday, rejecting the reports of the shortage of key fertilizer in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"The Union Government has been taking proactive measures to ensure an adequate supply of urea in Rabi season 2018-19 to all states and there is sufficient stock available with the states," said the Central government in a statement.

Referring to the details provided by the Department of Fertilisers (DoF), the government said that all India monthly requirement of urea for December'18 is 33.07 LMT or lakh metric tonne, against which DoF has issued all India supply plan of 36.20 LMT. "The pro-rata requirement as on December 23 is 24.53 LMT, against which all India availability as on date is 28.62 LMT and sales till date are 20.94 LMT. On an average DoF is supplying nearly 1 LMT of urea per day from plants and ports combined to various states as per the allocations," said the government. "For Madhya Pradesh, in December, against the monthly requirement of 3.50 LMT, DoF has issued supply plan of 3.70 LMT. Against the pro-rata requirement of 2.59 LMT till December 23, 2.38 LMT has already been supplied, as a result of which the availability as on date is 2.75 LMT including the opening stock of 0.37LMT. Corresponding to the availability figures, the sales are 1.85LMT, hence signifying a comfortable position of urea stocks available at the state level," added the government further. "For Rajasthan, in December, against the monthly requirement of 2.70 LMT, DoF has issued supply plan of 2.89 LMT. Against the pro-rata requirement till December 23 of 2.00 LMT, 2.57 LMT has already been supplied, as a result of which the availability as on date is 2.60 LMT, including the opening stock of 0.03 LMT, and corresponding sales are 2.31 LMT," further added the government in the statement. (ANI)