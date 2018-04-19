No SIT probe in Justice Loya death case, Supreme Court dismisses petitions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea for a Special Investigation Team probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI Judge B.H. Loya.





Loya allegedly died of a cardiac arrest while in Nagpur in Maharashtra on December 1, 2014 when he was attending a wedding there.





'There is no merit in the petitions and there is no reason to doubt the statements of sitting Judges, attempt of the petitioners was to malign the judiciary', said SC.



A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that Judge Loya had met a natural death. A batch of partitions were filed by activist Tehseen Poonawala, the Bombay Lawyers Association, Maharashtra-based journalist Bandhuraj Sambhaji Lone, NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) and others seeking an independent probe into Judge Loya's death. The investigation was done professionally by Nagpur Police and those documents and evidence have been presented in the SC, the decision is based on that. The petitions were wrong as they unaware of the truth:Shivaji Bodkhe, Joint CP Nagpur on SC's verdict on #JudgeLoya Death case pic.twitter.com/tbn9xZTsdK — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2018 Commenting on the verdict, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said it exposed the Congress. "Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country. They have tried to create such an environment that develops negative emotions. in people for the government' he told ANI. Judge Loya was holding trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh staged shootout case in which present Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was an accused. Later, Shah was discharged in the case. Judge Loya died in November 2014. The Maharashtra government has objected to the petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of Judge Loya saying the pleas were obliquely motivated, based on unverified media reports and were being orchestrated "because there is a particular functionary of a political party".

During the hearing, the Bombay Lawyers Association told the Supreme Court that the late Judge Loya's family might have been coerced into saying that they do not want fresh probe into his death, but suspicious circumstances surrounding it warrants an independent probe.

Pointing to "too many coincidences" around the death of Judge Loya, senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for the association, had recounted the sequence of events and told the that "there is a suspicion around the death of Judge