No specific inputs of any 26/11 type attack on India by sea, waterways: Centre

, (ANI) The government on Wednesday said not have any specific input about any terrorist group planning a 26/11 type attack in the port, cargo or oil tankers in the high seas with better sea strike capabilities and deep diving training technique.

However, there were available inputs that Pakistan-based terrorist organisation had exhorted its cadres for 'Samundari Jihad' against India, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The Minister further informed that as per the information, Pakistan-based terrorist groups continue to train their cadres for underwater strike capabilities in a bid to infiltrate them into India by sea or waterways.

He said the government was better equipped to face any such eventualities. About a decade ago 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered the financial capital of India-Mumbai-through a sea route from Pakistan and conducted a series of coordinated shootings and bombing attacks across the city, India has stepped its coastal vigil. On November 26, 2008, multiple attacks took place in Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel in city of Mumbai over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300. (ANI)