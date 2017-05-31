No student passed in past three years in this school of Haryana

[India], May 31 (ANI): What else could highlight the quality of education being provided in the Government School of Haryana that none of the students studying in Jind's Government school passed the Class 10th board exams in the past three years?

This incident alone put a question mark on the state education system and reflects the seriousness of the state government for the career of the students.

Where on one hand the students are blaming the teachers for their poor performance, on the other hand as per the teachers less number of staff available in the school resulted in such astonishing outcome.

As per the administration, a total of seven seats are vacant in the school. There is no teacher to teach Hindi and Science. After this result of the school, now the Panchayat of the region has come into action and have raised serious concern on the matter. District Education officer Vandana Gupta said he had a discussion about the issue with the Divisional Education Officer and informed that it was due to lack of coordination between the teachers in the school. She even assured that strict action would be taken against the concerned teachers in this matter. (ANI)