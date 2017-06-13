No such thing like 'governance' in Bihar: Rudy

[India] June 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Tuesday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been running government under the pressure of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and there is no such thing like governance left in Bihar.

Talking to ANI here, Rudy said that the stress is visible on Nitish Kumar of working under Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"It is because of the pressure of running a government controlled by Lalu, Nitish becomes restless when someone criticises him," said Rudy, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Parliament.

He also expressed his views on the war of words between Nitish and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over holding early elections to ascertain each other's strength. "Though the election in Bihar is not going to happen but after the UP election results the people have Bihar have got a sense of confidence. If the elections are conducted then the results would be different from Nitish's expectations. I think that Nitish also have a sense of public's this mood. Whenever the elections are held, the people of Bihar will have to decide when they would want to be free from 27 years of misgovernance by Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar," said the BJP leader. On Sunday, UP Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maurya dared Nitish Kumar to dissolve the Bihar Assembly and hold fresh Assembly elections provided he has "faith in the development work done by his government." In response, Kumar accepted the challenge. However, he asked the BJP to hold simultaneous elections in UP and Bihar if the saffron party had the courage. "If they (BJP) have the courage, then hold simultaneous elections in UP and Bihar. I don't have any problem. I am ready for it, even if it is held tomorrow," Kumar said. (ANI)