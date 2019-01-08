No support for Yashwant Sinha, says AAP MP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh on Tuesday rubbished media reports of the AAP-Congress alliance backing former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as an independent candidate from New Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The media reports allegedly stated that AAP and Congress have decided to support Sinha as an independent candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

According to the report, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party will contest on three seats each of the seven constituencies in Delhi in this year's Lok Sabha polls and leave one for the former Union minister.

"There was a report in a newspaper this morning. There's no truth to it," said Sanjay Singh at a press conference at the party office in New Delhi. A staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha parted ways with the BJP in April last year. In September, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had urged Sinha to contest polls. (ANI)