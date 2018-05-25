No tension, I'm going to win floor test: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Karnataka floor test today, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said he has no tension.

"I am going to win clearly," he said. With a hope for an end to the turmoil in Karnataka over government formation, newly sworn-in Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is going to face a floor test on Friday to prove his majority.

With the support of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition, he is expected to smoothly sail through this floor test.In the recently concluded state assembly election, though the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats (only eight seats short of the simple majority mark of 112), the Congress party with 78 seats and JD(S) with 37 seats, along with two independent candidates, stitched up a post-poll alliance with a total of 117 MLAs.

Even though the Karnataka Governor invited the BJP to form the government with a time period of 15 days to prove their majority on the floor of the house, the Supreme Court in an interim order directed the floor test to be held in just two days, even after Yeddyurappa had taken oath as the Chief Minister of the state. Even though the Karnataka Governor invited the BJP to form the government with a time period of 15 days to prove their majority on the floor of the house, the Supreme Court in an interim order directed the floor test to be held in just two days, even after Yeddyurappa had taken oath as the Chief Minister of the state.