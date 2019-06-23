No terror angle in suspicious material found in Shalimar Express in Mumbai: Police

[India], June 6 (ANI): The police have ruled out any terror angle on suspicious material found inside Shalimar Express at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station here.

The police said, "It is clear from preliminary investigation that there is no terror angle in this case. Personal enmity between two individuals was the reason."

"The accused have been identified and traced. Further investigation is being done by Tilak Nagar Police Station," the police said.

On Wednesday, five gelatin sticks were found in Shalimar Express train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station in Kurla suburb. "A letter found along with the sticks claimed 'the next team will carry on from here'," according to an official.

The sticks were located by a cleaner who immediately alerted the authorities and the police. Following this, the bomb squad was informed. Shalimar Express runs between Mumbai's LTT station and Shalimar in West Bengal. (ANI)