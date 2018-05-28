No tie-up with coaching centre: IIT clarifies over metro station row

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday clarified that the IIT has no connection with the FIITJEE, days after a row erupted over the naming of IIT metro station after the coaching centre.

Expressed dissatisfaction over the issue, IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said the name has given rise to confusion regarding the IIT as people are suspecting the existence of an official tie-up with the coaching centre.

"This has led to many parents, alumni, and prospective students asking us whether we have tied up with the coaching institute, which is unacceptable and misleading. We have moved (Delhi High) court on this," Rao added.

The institution moved the court last week, objecting the naming of the metro station after the coaching centre. The high court has sought a response from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation regarding the matter. The naming of this station is in line with the Delhi Metro's strategy to generate revenue. Since 2014, it has been auctioning naming rights of several of its stations. The station falls in the Magenta line, which became fully operational today after the inauguration of 24.82-km-long Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir stretch by Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)