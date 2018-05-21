No 'Vegetarian Day' on Gandhi Jayanti, clarifies Indian Railways

[India] May 21(ANI): After reports surfaced that the Indian Railway Board will mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as a 'Vegetarian Day', the Indian Railways on Monday clarified that no such move was made and non-vegetarian food will also be served to the passengers.

"Some media reports are mentioning that Railway will observe a total Vegetarian day on 2nd October. This is not true. We are not restricting non-veg food and passengers can opt for the same. Railways will continue to support them and serve normal food to the esteemed passengers," said RD Bajpai, Director, M&CC, Indian Railways.

The Railway Board had earlier today proposed to mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as a 'Vegetarian Day', suggesting that it will not include non-vegetarian items in the meals served on that day. The Railway Board had planned that no non-vegetarian food will be served to passengers on railway premises on October 2 in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The proposal also included a 'Swachhta Express' for Sabarmati and adjoining stations. The board also proposed for Mahatma Gandhi watermarked tickets. The board had approached the Ministry of Culture, headed by Bharatiya Janata party's Mahesh Sharma for approval of the said proposals. (ANI)