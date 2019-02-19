Nobody has been given clean chit in 2017 Mandsaur firing case: MP Home Minister

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Tuesday stated that nobody has been given a clean chit in the 2017 Mandsaur firing case and the Congress-led state government might order a high-level investigation into it.

"We are analysing report on the incident in Mandsaur where farmers were fired at. If we are not satisfied, we will order another high-level investigation. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. Nobody has been given a clean chit," Bachchan told media here.

The Congress party had attacked BJP relentlessly over the issue while campaigning for assembly polls which took place late last year. The party reportedly, however, had taken a u-turn in the state assembly on Monday when Bachchan said that police opened fire in Mandsaur "following standard procedure norms, in self-defence". Bachchan gave the Mandsaur statement in reply to queries raised by Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gahlot. "The police firing, in the absence of an executive magistrate, at the Bahi Chaupati on Mhow-Neemuch Road on June 6, 2017, was done in compliance to the standard operating procedure for self-defence to protect government and private property. The order was given by SDM Malhargarh, Sharavan Bhandari in Pipliya Mandi," Bachchan said. Expressing disappointment over Bachchan's remarks in the state Legislative Assembly, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that in a way Bachchan has given a clean chit to BJP in the case. In 2017, Mandsaur witnessed a massive protest as farmers demanded loan waivers and better prices for their produce. The agitation led to the loss of lives of several farmers, drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restrict prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district. (ANI)