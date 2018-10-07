Noida: 1 killed, 8 injured as shuttering of under-construction building collapses

A person was killed and eight others got injured after shuttering of an under-construction building multi-storey building collapsed in sector 39 in Noida on Sunday.

The injured people were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"The incident took place at the BPTP 'Capital City'. It occurred because of the shuttering collapse. It has led to the death of one labour while eight have been injured. They all were rushed to the hospital. An investigation is underway and the exact reason behind the accident will be known after that," Shailendra Mishra, City Magistrate told ANI.

Mishra further said that an FIR will be filed in the matter and compensation cheques will be given to all victims as per the Minimum Wages Act by tomorrow. (ANI)