Noida: New campus of National Museum Institute inaugurated

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The new Campus of the National Museum Institute was inaugurated by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Javadekar, said, "There is a huge scope for the courses offered by the institute like history of arts, conservation, museology among others. These subjects and experts in these subjects are the need of the hour to protect and conserve our rich culture and heritage."

He added, "Ministry of Culture has taken very good initiative for the preservation and systematic functioning of museums. Ministry of Culture should consider setting up a national museum of educational history so that the future generations can understand the evolution of education."

Four new courses that are Archaeology; Palaeography, Epigraphy and Numismatics; Structural Conservation and Cultural and Heritage Management, are expected to be commenced. In addition to the regular courses, short-term courses of five-months duration that is Art Appreciation and Bhartiya Kalanidhi (Hindi), which are very popular, and are conducted by the Institute to disseminate the knowledge about the country’s tangible and intangible heritage. (ANI)