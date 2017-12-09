Noida teen used pizza cutter to kill mother-sister, has confessed: Police

Greater Noida: The sensational double murder of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter has been solved with her son, 16, confessing to have killed them with a pizza cutter because he was scolded and beaten up at home over a minor issue, police said on Saturday.

The juvenile, who was the prime suspect in the December 4 double murder, was detained on Friday from Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh from where he had made a call to his father, Senior Superintendent of Noida Police Luv Kumar told the media.





The 42-year-old mother and her daughter were found murdered in the 1446, A Block flat of 11th Avenue of Gaur City in Greater Noida West on Tuesday night. Their blood-soaked bodies were found in the bedroom of their house. The father was travelling out of the city in connection with his business when the crime took place.





There is a possibility that nobody else was involved in the crime, the police said.





Recounting the version as confessed by the boy, Kumar said he attacked his mother and sister with a bat, then used a pair of small scissors and then a pizza cutter to kill them.





He told police that he left the house with some money in a bag soon after the crime and took a cab to New Delhi Railway Station from where he travelled to Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Shimla, and Chandigarh again, to Ranchi and then to Mughalsarai from where he was detained.





Kumar said the boy spent money as much as he could understand and probably missed the bag containing the cash in one of the trains from which he had got down in a hurry.





He perhaps travelled without tickets.





The police officer said the case showed how it was difficult to understand the psychology of a child who believed he was being discriminated vis-a-vis his sister.





Probably he was also weak in studies and not much interested, Kumar said.