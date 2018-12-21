Non-bailable warrant issued against Digvijaya Singh in defamation case

, (ANI): A Hyderabad court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for not appearing before it in a criminal defamation case.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Advocate Asim who filed the petition said, "Today 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Court, Nampally issued a non-bailable warrant against Digvijaya Singh for not appearing before the court today in Criminal Defamation case."

He added that in 2016, Singh conducted a press conference and said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party and its chief Assadudin Owaisi contested the elections to mint money.

Following this AIMIM Joint Secretary SA Hussain Anwar filed the defamation case against Singh for passing derogatory comments and Siasat newspaper's editor Zayed Ali Khan for printing the article in his newspaper. Both Singh and Khan failed to appear for the hearing but the warrant was only issued against the former as he neither appeared for the hearing nor did he file a petition. While on the other hand, Khan filed a petition before the court for not appearing. The court has now slated the matter for hearing on January 3. (ANI)