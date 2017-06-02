Non-bailable warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant again

[India] June 2 (ANI): A Ludhiana court on Friday issued non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant again for making derogatory remarks on sage Valmiki.

Sawant's statement about Valmiki last month created a row in the country following a protest which was held in Ludhiana.

One of the protestors asserted that the actor needs to be punished so that she does not take the law in her hands.

A local court on March 9 in Ludhiana issued an arrest warrant against her for allegedly making inflammatory remarks against the sage, which has allegedly hurt religious sentiments of the Valmiki Community.

However, denying the charges against her, Rakhi told ANI that unlike Salman Khan, she is an innocent person, who believes in doing social work. While speaking about the controversy created in the name of Valmiki, the 38-year-old actress said that she used the example of Valmiki's change of soul to explain the change in her friend and singer Mika Singh, when he was accused in an assault case. During the conversation, she even sought apology saying that, "Through ANI, I want to apologise to all the Valmiki community brothers and sisters, if I have hurt their sentiment. But this wasn't my intention." (ANI)