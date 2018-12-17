Non-BJP front will come into being post elections: Yechury

New Delhi: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said a non-BJP front will come into being on its own post elections and that the opposition was united in its resolve to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yechury's observation came in response to a media query as to what he thought of the DMK proposing Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the opposition's Prime Ministerial face.

"It is their (DMK) opinion. They are entitled to their opinion," Yechury said.

He stressed that it was not necessary that the opposition must declare a leader of its alliance or an alliance must formally be formed before the Lok Sabha elections. He said there was discontent among the masses who now wanted change. "The results of the state Assemblies have shown there is discontent among the people. This discontent is not likely to subside by the next Lok Sabha elections. People will vote for a change of government. Our tactic will be to maximise the anti-BJP votes in coordination with the dominant regional players," he said. He slammed the Modi government for meddling with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) autonomy. "The government is eyeing the RBI reserves to keep the Current Account Deficit in control as well as to give sops ahead of elections. But in doing so (extracting the reserve money), it is playing with fire," he said. Yechury said that sensing instability in the country's central bank, the foreign capital will take a flight and that will prove further disastrous for the economy which is already in a bad shape.