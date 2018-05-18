None of our members are going away: JD(S)

[India], May 18 (ANI): Amid alleged horse-trading attempts being by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (Secular) MLA GT Devegowda confirmed that none of their members were 'going away', irrespective of the amount of money being offered.

"Rs. 100 crore or Rs. 200 crore, our MLAs are with us. None of our members are going away," he told ANI.

Devegowda further claimed that the Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who were brought to Hyderabad this morning, would leave for Bengaluru this evening or tomorrow early morning.

Amid the fiasco regarding the formation of government in Karnataka, MLAs of both the Congress and JD (S) were shifted to Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad from Bengaluru's Eagleton Resort, fearing defection to the BJP. Kerala Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran earlier invited Congress and JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka to their state to avoid alleged horse-trading and poaching bid by the BJP. On a related note, the Supreme Court directed a floor test to be conducted tomorrow at 4 pm for Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to prove majority in the state assembly. (ANI)