Normal life unaffected due to bandh in TN

Chennai: Normal life was unaffected in Tamil Nadu on Monday due to a nationwide strike called by the Congress and supported by other opposition parties to protest against the rise in oil prices.

Schools, colleges, offices -- private, public and government -- functioned as usual and public transport plied on the roads but in lesser numbers.

Suburban trains also operated as usual.

Shops remained closed in few places in the state including Nagercoil, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, as per reports reaching here.

However, bus services to neighbouring Karnataka and Kerala states were affected. The buses operated only up to the Tamil Nadu border as the strike got good response in those two states.