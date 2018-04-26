Normal monsoon will enable favourable Kharif production: Agri Minister

[India], April 26 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh suggested that the Kharif season this year would witness favourable produce, in lieu of suitable climatic conditions.

"The Indian meteorological department has forecast a normal monsoon this year, which indicates the likelihood of good crop production in the coming Kharif season," he said while speaking at the national conference on agriculture for Kharif campaign here on Wednesday.

The minister further expressed confidence in the government with regards to doubling farmers' income by the stipulated 2022 deadline. To achieve this, he said the Ministry has been working to reduce the cost of farming, increase production through better productivity, ensure profitable returns and risk management given the uncertainty of weather.

"Today, India is not only self-dependent but also an exporter of many agricultural products," he added. Singh also stated that the government aims to make agriculture-related policies and programmes income-oriented rather than production-oriented. (ANI)