North East floods: Tripura CM seeks Centre's help for rescue operation

[India], June 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday discussed the situation in the state with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over phone and requested the Centre for immediate assistance from Indian Army for rescue and evacuation operation.

Deb also requested Singh to beef up the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in Tripura urgently.

According to reports, four people have died due to consistent heavy rainfall in many parts of Tripura. The situation is critical in Unakoti, Dhalai, and Gomati districts.

The Central government has assured all the necessary support to Tripura to tackle the flood situation and the Army Chief has been asked to take necessary actions. Since the last few days, the incessant rains in Tripura have thrown normal life out of gear and residents are facing problems due to the increasing water level. Deb conducted an aerial survey of the work being done across flood-affected areas on Wednesday. He also visited a flood relief camp at Netaji Vidyaniketan in Unakoti's Kailashahar, one of the most badly affected areas during floods. The Chief Minister of Tripura has appealed all to cooperate and assist in the relief work. Besides Tripura, several areas in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur are also witnessing flooding. (ANI)