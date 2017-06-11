North East India fashion week to give platform to indigenous weavers

The third edition of North East India Fashion Week themed as 'Khadi Movement' will be held from October 27 to 29 at Arunachal's Itanagar.

The registration and audition of designers and models have started.

Chief Operating Officer of North East India's fashion week, Yana Ngoba Chakpu aims to give a platform to the indigenous weavers of Northeast India whose market have drastically gone down due to foreign materials imported from neighbouring countries.

Yana Ngoba Chakpu said, "We are encouraging more and more weavers. We conduct weavers' meet at various places. We have a designer with us, who is originally a weaver, but we encouraged her to become a designer, because she has the capability."

Chakpu emphasised that the Khadi movement is all about weaver and designer collaboration. "We will exhibit clothes too. All those interested can purchase them", she added. The event would witness exclusive fashion shows by international designers from Philippines and New Zealand. (ANI)