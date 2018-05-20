North East security is of paramount importance: Kiren Rijiju

[India], May 20 (ANI): Terming the North East as a strategic area, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday asserted that the security of the region is of paramount importance and Assam Rifles is playing a stellar role in this regard.

Rijiju, while addressing the 'Attestation Parade' at the Assam Rifles Training Centre at Sukhovi in Nagaland, highlighted the regiment's diversified role.

He said the Assam Rifles is playing a vital role in today's scenario, ranging from security to providing welfare and developmental assistance to the people.

The Union minister also witnessed the training activities of women recruits in the Centre insurgency training area. (ANI)