North India continues to swelter under heat-wave

[India], May 30 (ANI): There seems to be no immediate respite from the prevailing heat wave conditions for the residents of western Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

But heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

Several parts of the country are also reeling under an intense surge in temperatures. Temperature has already touched the 45-Degree Celcius mark in the national capital, and several other places.

But, there could be some relief from the scorching heat soon for the people of Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Odisha. Thunderstorms accompanied with squall or gusty winds are forecasted in these places. Dr K. Sathi Devi, scientist, Meteorological Department said, "The onset of Monsoon has arrived three days in advance in Kerala and Lakshadweep, and has also covered some parts of Tamil Nadu. It has advanced further to the central part of the Arabian sea." The monsoon has already hit Kerala three days ahead of the expected date. Uttarakhand too received heavy shower on Tuesday. (ANI)