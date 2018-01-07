North India schools to remain closed due to cold waves

[India] January 7 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Sunday directed all the government and private schools to remain closed till January 14 due to intense cold wave.

The District Magistrate (DM) of Nainital has also ordered all the schools and 'anganwadis' to remain closed till January 10 due to cold wave and fog.

In addition, classes till standard 8 will remain closed till January 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Etah due to intense cold wave and strict action will be taken against defaulters.

Northern India has been witnessing chilly winter days for the last couple of days, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave will continue to prevail in the region. Earlier on Saturday, Manmohan Singh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director, Shimla, said the temperature in north India is likely to drop further in the coming days. After fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, the cold wave has intensified in the region. Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) continue to be affected, owing to the grim weather. Hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in Delhi have also been left stranded after multiple trains have been cancelled, rescheduled, and delayed due to low visibility. The air quality in the national capital has also been keeping under 'very poor' category as the fog has not been allowing the particulate matter to disperse. (ANI)