North Sikkim: Army rescues over 150 stranded tourists amidst heavy snowfall

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Indian Army on Wednesday rescued over 150 stranded tourists amidst heavy snowfall in North Sikkim.

The army had to intervene after unprecedented snowfall in a span of two hours cut off the popular tourist destinations in Lachung Valley, rendering the tourists helpless

The stranded tourists were provided with food, shelter and medical care at the army camp, remarked Col SJ Tiwari.

"One lady with fractured hand was given immediate medical care amongst many others who complained of dizziness, breathlessness and other high altitude related symptoms", informed the Army in a press release.

On 28 December 2018, Indian Army had evacuated over 3000 stranded tourists from Natula area in a major rescue operation carried out in Sikkim. (ANI)