Northeast cultural event held at Delhi college

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Delhi University's Gargi College organised the first edition of the 'Northeast Festival' on Friday.

The theme of the festival was 'Exploring North East India'. It had a variety of stalls selling ethnic north-east attires and food.

Further multiple cultural events were organised showcasing dance and music of the north-eastern states.

With Chiraw dance, popularly known as the bamboo dance, from Mizoram, the cultural event began. The dance was followed by various other performances from the participants.

The festival was aimed at promoting the traditions and culture of the northeastern region and creating awareness regarding the same among the students of the university. The event was attended by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Director Sanjoy Hazarika, who held a discussion regarding the region. Further, a documentary, 'Rambuai', on Mizoram during 1966-1986 insurgency was screened at the event. One of the stalls was designated to bio-degradable pottery, popularly known as 'Longpi Hampai' which is made of serpertine rock (black rock) practised in Manipur. Further, there was stall, hosted by Ukhrul District Handloom and Handicraft Cooperative Federation Limited, promoting products like the intrinsic hand-woven designs and motifs produced by the indigenous artisans of the region. (ANI)