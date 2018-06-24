Northeast Frontier Railway introduces train captain

[India], June 24 (ANI): To improve onboard services and redress passengers' grievances, the Northeast Frontier Railway on Saturday introduced Train Captain in New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express and Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) toy train.

The Train Captain will be overall in charge of the train from end to end and will be responsible for ensuring passenger amenities including availability of water, cleanliness of coaches, toilets, working of electrical fittings such fan, light and mobile charging points.

According to the Railway authority, the Train Captain will initiate necessary actions to address the problems of the passengers. Also, he will take up the matter with higher officials for further actions. The captain has been provided with an armband and a cap so that passengers can easily identify him. This comes after passengers expressed discomfort over late arrivals of the trains. On June 22, the toy train left New Jalpaiguri station two hours late at 11am. The Railway Board has directed all Zonal Railways to introduce the services of Train Captains on priority basis to all premium trains to address issues that may arise during the journey. (ANI)