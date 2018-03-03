Northeast helping India develop: PM Modi

[India], Mar. 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the northeast has come forward to lead India on the path of development.

Addressing the party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters here, the Prime Minister averred that the people of Tripura have given the 'Maoist ideology', suppressing their will, a befitting reply by defeating them through ballots.

"The North East has today come forward to lead India on the path of development," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Spreading fear and propaganda have been two weapons of Maoist ideology to suppress the will of the people. The people of Tripura have given a befitting reply by defeating them through ballots," he added.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the party workers of Tripura for their victory in the assembly election, saying that a team of young BJP candidate, who was scared of rejection, managed to win people's confidence.

Taking about the victory in the state of Tripura and Nagaland, Prime Minister Modi said that now the time has come when the election analysts in India need to understand the journey from 'No one to One'.

"I do not have the figures but I think the elected team in Tripura is the youngest ever team. Some of them were even scared that would be rejected on the grounds of their age. Such young candidates successfully won people's confidence," he said.

"Election analysts in India will have to understand the journey from No one to One, shunya se shikhar tak. When the sun sets it is red in colour and when it rises it is saffron," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that it is truly the strength of a democracy that even the poorest people can answer to their sufferings by the power of their votes.

Prime Minister Modi tore into the Congress party, saying that the latter will be left out with only one Chief Minister in the entire country and that would be in Puducherry after the BJP will defeat the Congress in the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka.

He said that the Congress has shrunken to its 'lowest ever size', which is a lesson for the other parties of the country.

"The Congress party will be virtually left with only one Chief Minister in Puducherry in the country after they will be defeated in Karnataka in June 2018. In any case, the Congress party doesn't treat Punjab Chief Minister as their own, nor does Captain Amrinder Singh treat the Congress party as his own," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The Congress party has shrunk to its lowest ever size ever. There is a lesson to be learned from this for other political parties, especially the BJP. We must not let 'Congress culture' creep in our party," he added.

The Prime Minister further training guns at other political parties by accusing them of harming the BJP workers, when they were not able to fight with them.

He said that the parties cry 'vendetta' when they take action on such issue, which is actually a step for the betterment of the nation.

"Be it Kerala, Bengal or Karnataka, the way two dozen workers were murdered there, when they can't fight to the face they stooped down to this," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the BJP workers, who lost their lives last year, by observing silence for a minute at the event.

Meanwhile, The Congress party has been able to retain its hold on Meghalaya as the party wins 21 seats in the state. (ANI)