Northeast polls results: BJP will sweep all 3 states, says Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: With the latest trends showing a decent performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the trends point towards a new political direction.





He further expressed his confidence that the BJP along with its alliance would form the government in all three states -Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.





"The trends in all three states point to a new political direction. It will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming government in all three," Rijiju told ANI.



On a similar note, MoS in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh told media, "Huge vindication for consistent development that has been seen in North East in last 4 yrs which did not happen in last 7 decades. People have reasons to believe that this is the dispensation that they can look forward to trust for future growth."

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends released by Election Commission of India (ECI), in Tripura BJP and its alliance Indigenous People's Front Of Tripura (IPFT) is leading in 36 seats, while the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) is trailing behind with a 17 seat-lead.

In Nagaland, BJP and its alliance Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is on a neck to neck battle with Naga Peoples Front (NPF).

In Meghalaya, Congress is struggling to retain its majority by taking a lead on 21 seats, while the BJP- National People's Party (NPP) alliance is following with a lead on 20 seats.

Tripura went to polls on February 18, while voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland took place on February 27.