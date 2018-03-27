Northeasterners staying in other states should adopt local culture: BJP

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge Sunil Deodhar on Monday advised the people from the northeast staying in other states to adopt the local culture and lifestyle for their own safety and apparently to avoid clashes.

Deodhar's statement comes days after the BJP breached the Left citadel in Tripura with the support of a Tribal outfit.

"My suggestion is wherever you work; accept the local culture and language. Locals should not feel that you have come from outside. They (people from the Northeast) should participate in local festivals and (adopt) local culture. Every state has its own culture and they should follow it," Deodhar said while speaking at a function organised by Rashtrahit Manch Mapusa in Goa.

Deodhar further clarified over north-eastern women who are mistaken just because of their ways and customs. "If they (north-eastern women) are Christians they do not have an issue shaking hands. This should not be misunderstood. Do not mistake their free nature for something else," Deodhar added. "I think it is not (right) to think in terms of stereotypes. It is not right to make accusations like this. It is not right to create a perception like this," Deodhar noted. A number of cases of attacks on people from the Northeast, apparently over racial discrimination, were reported from Delhi and other parts of the country in the past. (ANI)